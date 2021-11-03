Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after purchasing an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $99.05 and a 52 week high of $175.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

