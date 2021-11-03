Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.56 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $139.63. 27,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.54. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $140.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

