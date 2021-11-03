Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $146,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

LBRDK stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.35. 17,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $139.34 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

