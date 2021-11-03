Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Stifel Financial worth $117,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. 4,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,966. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

