MIG Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,070,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,658,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.8% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,159,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.