MIG Capital LLC Sells 34,514 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

MIG Capital LLC lowered its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,514 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) makes up 3.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MIG Capital LLC owned about 2.03% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $34,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,621 shares of company stock worth $1,528,827 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 3,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.