Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.88. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 69,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.