Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 2,206 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.51. 16,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.55 and a 12-month high of $315.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

