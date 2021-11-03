Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. 18,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Get Xylem alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.