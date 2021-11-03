Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. 18,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $138.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
