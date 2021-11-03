Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $15.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.11 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,586. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

