Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 295,426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 89,252.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,426 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $39,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 624.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.17. 192,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,036. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $348.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,014 shares of company stock worth $95,016,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.