Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

