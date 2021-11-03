MIG Capital LLC Lowers Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

MIG Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,456,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,166,880 shares during the quarter. Globalstar comprises approximately 0.9% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

GSAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 128,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,025,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

