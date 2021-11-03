-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,134. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

