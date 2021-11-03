Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.99

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.99 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 29.88 ($0.39), with a volume of 6,773,380 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.20.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.