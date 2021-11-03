KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 13,981,765 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £21.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.77.

KEFI Gold and Copper Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.