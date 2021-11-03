Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 26,567,391 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 131.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

