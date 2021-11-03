Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 26,567,391 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.18.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
