Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915. Nicholas Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 17.28 and a quick ratio of 17.28.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 49,699 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 16,105 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $183,597.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 133,703 shares of company stock worth $1,525,362. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

