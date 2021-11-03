bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BLUE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 20,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,457. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $207,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

