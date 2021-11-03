Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading 10% Higher

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.18. 11,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 537,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $836.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

