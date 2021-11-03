Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,686. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

