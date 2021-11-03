Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Expands By 18.6%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NVOS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 24,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

