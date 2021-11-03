Litecoin Plus One Day Volume Hits $2.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $125,596.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,550.30 or 1.00161725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00765133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

