Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $553.46 or 0.00886249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $2.32 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00086336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.70 or 0.07314251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,099.87 or 0.99440455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,801,866 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

