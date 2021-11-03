CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Hits $241,334.59

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $31.68 or 0.00050735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $241,334.59 and $307.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00086336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00102004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.70 or 0.07314251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,099.87 or 0.99440455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

