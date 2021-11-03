Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 138,151.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Target were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,782 shares of company stock valued at $26,904,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.97. 65,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

