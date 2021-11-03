Meridian Management Co. Purchases 84,174 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,174 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $30,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 156,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of INTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 122,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,410. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.