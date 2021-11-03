Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 10%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s stock price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.28. 26,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 396,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several brokerages have commented on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vtex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

