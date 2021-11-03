Jefferies Group LLC Buys 24,320 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.30.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $184.48. 64,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,471. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

