Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The AES by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The AES by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,021,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of The AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

