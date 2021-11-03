Roth Capital Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $555.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $500.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.11.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $31.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,834. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $443.15 and its 200 day moving average is $397.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Generac by 114.5% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 107,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Generac by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

