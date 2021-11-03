Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Drops By 18.3%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of SPKB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.