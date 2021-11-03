Miller Value Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Miller Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

