Miller Value Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) by 3,952.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Home Point Capital worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HMPT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,108. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $687.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.