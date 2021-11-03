Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 832,624 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 2.02% of Desktop Metal worth $58,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 184.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 82,416 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 327,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.36. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

