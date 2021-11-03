TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Issues Earnings Results

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,878. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

