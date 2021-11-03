Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.