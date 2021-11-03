Raymond James Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock traded down C$1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.22. The company had a trading volume of 374,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,918. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.39. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1395395 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.