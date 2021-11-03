Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.63. 3,671,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.66 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

