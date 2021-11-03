Miller Value Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,769 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home comprises 1.8% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $77,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

