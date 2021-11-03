Miller Value Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,557 shares during the quarter. Vroom makes up approximately 2.5% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 1.86% of Vroom worth $106,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

VRM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 53,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.63. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

