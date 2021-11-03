Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE OR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 7,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6,437.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

