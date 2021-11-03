47,570 Shares in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Bought by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 33,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

