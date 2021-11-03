210,336 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Purchased by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 294,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,034. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $498.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

