Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.27. 105,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

