John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HTD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 1,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,216. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

