Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NID traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. 10,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,553. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

