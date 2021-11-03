EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 6.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

