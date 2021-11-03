NWK Group Inc. Buys 124 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QCOM stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. 116,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

