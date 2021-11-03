Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.68 Billion Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,680,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

